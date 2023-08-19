Capula Management Ltd Sells 19,830 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

