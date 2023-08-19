Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,801,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

