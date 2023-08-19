Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
