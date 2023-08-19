Cardano Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $178.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,659.60 or 0.06399474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,091,964,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,047,973,642 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

