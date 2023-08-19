CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $336,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

