CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 610,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

