Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

