Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. UBS Group raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $655,220. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

