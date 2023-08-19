Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $246.89 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

