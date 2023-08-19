Cassandra R. Sanford Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Cassandra R. Sanford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Busey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

