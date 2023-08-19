Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

