CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Down 1.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 48,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 57,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at $7,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

