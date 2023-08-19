Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Celanese were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

CE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.