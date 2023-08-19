Centurion Price Reaches $3.40 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Centurion has a total market cap of $264.33 million and $164.10 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00013124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded 224.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.12905077 USD and is down -92.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $152.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

