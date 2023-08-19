Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.89. 2,262,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

