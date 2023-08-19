Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. 1,580,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,083. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.