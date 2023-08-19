Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,541. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.