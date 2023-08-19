Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 16,223,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.