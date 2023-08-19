Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.