Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

