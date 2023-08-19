Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

