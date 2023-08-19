Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,836 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

