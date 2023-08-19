Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.28.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.78. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

