Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $654.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 294,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

