Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to 1.00-1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $21,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

