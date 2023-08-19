Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

PLCE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 570,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,999. The company has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

