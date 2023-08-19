Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

