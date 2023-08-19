China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CYD opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.