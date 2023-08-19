Cibus (CBUS) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cibus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cibus
|$160,000.00
|-$16.89 million
|-0.92
|Cibus Competitors
|$5.26 billion
|$910.98 million
|5.97
Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cibus
|-10,176.78%
|-26.34%
|-14.99%
|Cibus Competitors
|-1,025.19%
|-21.52%
|-22.15%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cibus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cibus Competitors
|208
|499
|531
|62
|2.34
As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Cibus
Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.
