Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

