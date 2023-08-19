Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

