Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.04. 28,839,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

