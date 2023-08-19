Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.