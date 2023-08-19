Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50-14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.01-$4.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.03.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

