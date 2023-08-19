Citigroup Boosts Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $23.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 2,034,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,755. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

