Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.