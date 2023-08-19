Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 28,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.