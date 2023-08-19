City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get City alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on City

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.