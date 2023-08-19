Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,986 shares of company stock worth $7,204,851. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $3,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.