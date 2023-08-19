Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A) CEO Acquires $94,720.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN-A opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.