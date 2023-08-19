Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A) CEO Acquires $94,720.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CWEN-A opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91.
About Clearway Energy
