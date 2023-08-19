CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,587. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

