CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $495.49

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.49 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.45). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.45), with a volume of 7,366 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CML

CML Microsystems Price Performance

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 495.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,666.67%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.