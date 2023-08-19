CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMS. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

