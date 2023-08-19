Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

CDE stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,100 shares of company stock worth $60,110. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

