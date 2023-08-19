Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cohu by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

