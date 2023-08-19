Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.72. The company had a trading volume of 253,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

