Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

