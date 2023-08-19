Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 347,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.