Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $272.67 million, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $7,145,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,469,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

