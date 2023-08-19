CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CIX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $318.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82.
CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
