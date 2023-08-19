CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International Trading Up 2.8 %

CIX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $318.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

In other CompX International news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CompX International news, Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $39,988.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

